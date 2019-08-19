Keeping up with the census

KINGMAN – Crucial decisions will be made during the Mohave County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee Meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The decennial census’ goal is to fairly apportion political representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, and distribute federal funding to states and communities. People living in rural America have much at stake in the 2020 census. Unfortunately, census participation tends to be lower in rural areas.

The committee will attempt to identify budget needs and discuss creation of possible subcommittees organized around existing local groups, institutions and communities, such as veterans or small business owners.

Identification of potential scams and “specific tracks” for Mohave County will be discussed, as well as slogan and hashtag ideas for the committee, within the guidelines of the Census Bureau.

Starting this month, tens of thousands of Census Bureau workers are knocking on doors nationwide to verify correct addresses.

"If the Census Bureau does not even have the address, what they miss is not just one person. It's the entire household, so it's serious stuff," Jim Chang, Arizona's state demographer, told NPR.

If the public wishes to address the board regarding agenda items, they may fill out the Request to Speak Form located in the back of the room. The form should then be given to the Clerk prior to the meeting. The time limit rule, noted on the form, will be enforced.