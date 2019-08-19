Mohave County cooking healthy

KINGMAN – The fact that Shellie Stein is spending her birthday teaching a Sunday cooking class at Kingman Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3180 White Cliff Road is telling. Her daughter and son-in-law are here, too, helping spontaneously, and that changes this cooking class into a true family-like gathering, with constant back and forth between the cook and the hungry but patient audience.



“We started over two years ago,” Stein said, explaining monthly Sunday cooking classes combined with a feast after the cooking is a group project. But even though she has kitchen helpers, the church’s manager Jan Snider Morikone says it’s all Shellie.

The idea was to share some healthy recipes with the community.

“I used to have health issues,” Stein said. “And cooking is my hobby. I like to introduce products people never have eaten before. Or never bought at the store because they didn’t know how to cook with them.”

This Sunday it was millet. But not just any millet. A “magnificent millet” with pineapples, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers and mint. Stein would serve it with an Asian broccoli salad and gluten free strawberry shortcake for dessert.

The kitchen was packed and filled with smell of freshly chopped veggies. There were about 30 people and it would be hard to fit more. The attendees were mostly women, but there was one gentlemen and one baby.

“I’m happy that you are spending my birthday with me,” Stein said while delivering practical advice, such as where to find millet in Walmart and to always buy canned pineapples in their own juice (not a syrup).

“You are a blessing to us,” replied one of the attendees.

“God bless you Shellie,” someone else picked up.

While Stein was cooking, the audience entertained itself with a game Stein prepared earlier. Attendees were guessing what spice they could smell, passing little anonymous jars between each other, and discovering that ginger and coriander can be actually pretty close.

“We get here all sorts of people who are interested in changing their lifestyle,” Stein said. “They come once and then come all the time. And they cook our recipes at home, too. Fast food is easy. But we can all benefit from adding more fruits and veggies to our diet. Next month we are learning how to cook with kimchi.”

The class takes place the third Sunday of every month at the church. The cooking starts at 1 p.m. The meal typically takes place around 2:30 p.m.

