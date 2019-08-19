OFFERS
Pine Lake Fire Department hosts a night of food and fun

All the money collected from the Pine Lake Fire Department Gourmet Dinner and Auction will go toward the department’s pension fund. (File courtesy photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The inaugural Pine Lake Fire Department Gourmet Dinner and Auction Extravaganza has been set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Hualapai Mountain Resort Events Center, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road.

The event includes plenty of food thanks to the gourmet buffet menu that includes appetizers like teriyaki shrimp skewers, verdure bruschetta and crab feuillet. Appetizers will be served from 5 – 6 p.m., after which attendees will feast their eyes on a number of entrees.

Those include prosciutto wrapped beef tenderloin, chicken cordon bleu, and crusted scallops. Aglio fagioli verdi is on tap for vegetable lovers, and sides will include rosemary roasted yams and asciutta broccoli pasta.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” said Ron Kutil of the Pine Lake board. “The food there is going to be amazing.”

Salads, bread and a biscotti al cioccolato are on the menu, as are coffee, teas and water. A full bar will also be available.

Tickets cost $40 at the door, but $35 if bought in advance. There are around 96 tickets available.

While the department has held fundraisers in the past, most notably golf tournaments and dinners split between two days, 2019 marks the first year for the one-night extravaganza.

“One hundred percent of it goes to the Pine Lake Fire Department pension fund,” Kutil said of money to be raised. “Since it’s a volunteer fire department, our volunteers don’t get compensated. We do this fundraiser to put money in the retirement fund for them so once they’re there five years they’re eligible to participate in the program.”

For $150 attendees can be a sponsor and get two VIP tickets to the event, a thank you bag and the attendees’ names on a 2019 appreciations plaque. About 24 sponsorship tickets are available.

The event will feature an auction, music and dancing.

Tickets can be purchased at Hualapai Mountain Resort or by calling Ron Kutil at 928-713-6005.

“It’s just a little ‘thank you’ from the community and people involved to say thanks for volunteering,” Kutil said.

Information provided by the Pine Lake Fire Department

