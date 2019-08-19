OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 19
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reports of explosive devices continue in Kingman

Mohave County Superior Court was evacuated by staff following reports of an explosive device July 29. Law enforcement responded and determined it was a “hoax device.” (Daily Miner file photo)

Mohave County Superior Court was evacuated by staff following reports of an explosive device July 29. Law enforcement responded and determined it was a “hoax device.” (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 19, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department and its law enforcement partners in the area have responded to a number of explosive ordinance calls in the past three weeks.

The first two occurred at Mohave County Superior Court, 401 E. Spring St., July 29 and July 30. Law enforcement responded to the first incident after receiving an anonymous phone call. KPD responded to the July 30 incident after a device was found by someone walking by. The two “hoax” devices were different from one another.

On Friday, Aug. 16 KPD received an anonymous phone call regarding a device at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Rd. No device was found, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Bullhead City Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal assisted KPD Friday, Aug. 16 in the removal of explosive material from a building in the 3500 block of Essco Street. Expired bomb material such as blasting caps and assorted chemicals were discovered in a storage unit. That occurrence is unrelated to the other three incidents involving explosives to which law enforcement officers have responded.

“It has happened,” Cooper said of bomb threats in the area. “It’s still unusual, but it has happened.”

Law enforcement has looked at surveillance videos from the three incidents, but no information could be gathered. Cooper said the subject or subjects involved could be arrested for false reporting, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KPD at 928-753-2191 or anonymously at 928-753-1234. Tips can also be reported online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Report Tips Online.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Hoax device’ leads to evacuation of Mohave County Superior Court
Another fake bomb found outside courthouse
Bomb scare evacuation order lifted
KPD Officer Graduates from Bomb School
Bombs found, detonated before RV Park reopened

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
21
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
23
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News