Reports of explosive devices continue in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department and its law enforcement partners in the area have responded to a number of explosive ordinance calls in the past three weeks.

The first two occurred at Mohave County Superior Court, 401 E. Spring St., July 29 and July 30. Law enforcement responded to the first incident after receiving an anonymous phone call. KPD responded to the July 30 incident after a device was found by someone walking by. The two “hoax” devices were different from one another.

On Friday, Aug. 16 KPD received an anonymous phone call regarding a device at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Rd. No device was found, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Bullhead City Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal assisted KPD Friday, Aug. 16 in the removal of explosive material from a building in the 3500 block of Essco Street. Expired bomb material such as blasting caps and assorted chemicals were discovered in a storage unit. That occurrence is unrelated to the other three incidents involving explosives to which law enforcement officers have responded.

“It has happened,” Cooper said of bomb threats in the area. “It’s still unusual, but it has happened.”

Law enforcement has looked at surveillance videos from the three incidents, but no information could be gathered. Cooper said the subject or subjects involved could be arrested for false reporting, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KPD at 928-753-2191 or anonymously at 928-753-1234. Tips can also be reported online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Report Tips Online.”