Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius casino robbery pronounced deceased

KINGMAN – The subject involved in an alleged robbery of Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nevada has been pronounced deceased, reports Public Information Officer Laura Meltzer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident began at around 1:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the casino located in the 1900 block of S. Casino Drive. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports that a male subject had fired shots at a security guard. The security guard did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect then entered a vehicle, at which time they were surrounded by arriving law enforcement and barricaded for the next several hours. SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene in an attempt to negotiate with the subject.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at around 7:40 a.m. No officers were injured.

No additional information is available at this time.

Information provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department