Dear Abby | Husband betrays wife’s trust by posting nude photos of her

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married 30 years. He is my high school sweetheart and my best friend. We enjoy each other, and I thought we had a great relationship. Occasionally, we “spice up” our sex life to keep things interesting. At his request, I have sexted him a few times with the understanding that he delete the photos once he has viewed them.

Well, the other night around 3 a.m., I heard his phone dinging over and over again. He was asleep so, thinking it was our daughter trying to reach us, I looked at it. To my horror, he had put pictures of me on a porn site through an app. There were pictures of me in various, unaware stages of nudity – like in the shower or sleeping in bed – and people were commenting lewd and disgusting things.

Needless to say, I feel beyond betrayed. My trust in him is broken, and I’m devastated at his behavior. His response is he is sorry and made a mistake. I don’t know what to do. I’m considering leaving him. He’s remorseful, but I don’t understand why he would do this. Help, please. – Photo Finish in Ohio

Dear Photo Finish: Everything you’re feeling is valid. If your marriage is to survive, the trust must somehow be restored. If you plan to stay married to him, a marriage and family therapist may be able to give you more insight. It would be worth your while for the two of you to talk to someone who is licensed, and soon.

Dear Abby: My fiance and I had a horrible loss this year, and we’re having trouble dealing with and working through our grief. His ex-wife murdered three of his four children and committed suicide.

We are both young and have been trying to find organizations where we can communicate with other parents who have lost their children, but a lot of group members just seem to want to one-up how tragic their loss was. Do you have any suggestions for online or in-person groups for people with similar experiences? It’s hard feeling so alone, and I’m sure there are other parents out there looking for this kind of information. – Alone and Grieving

Dear Alone: An organization that may be able to help you is The National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC). It seeks to make a difference through ongoing emotional support, education, prevention, advocacy and awareness. To learn more, visit its website, which is pomc.org, or call 888-818-7662 or 513-721-5683.

