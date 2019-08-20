OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Despite promise not to seek a third term, Hildy Angius seeking third term as Mohave County Supervisor

Hildy Angius
Courtesy

Hildy Angius

BRANDON MESSICK, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Nearly eight years ago, Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius promised her supporters that she would not seek a third term in office. According to her, it’s the only campaign promise she’s ever broken.

Nearing the end of her second term, Angius now serves as chairwoman of the county’s governing board, and represents the area of Bullhead City. Last week, she announced her campaign for re-election in 2020. Were she to abdicate her seat as promised, she says the county would lose the benefit of her near-decade of experience in Mohave County politics.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Angius said. “The things you learn, the things you get done, knowing how to work with people who have knowledge of the system. ... I look back on all of the promises I made when I was first elected, and I’ve kept all of them except this one.”

One of the most valuable lessons Angius has learned has been the value of debate, especially with issues that matter.

“Just voting ‘no’ on something isn’t enough,” Angius said. “If you believe in something you have to fight for it, talk about it in such a way that it gets other people to come over to your side. You have to know how to get things done, and that’s the kind of leader I want to be. With the really important things, don’t compromise on them. We have to run a county – people’s way of life depends on us. It’s very sobering, once you think about it.”

Angius doesn’t expect her decision to be accepted by all of her constituents, however. Although she’s running unopposed as of this week, that could still change within the next year.

“I think people know that I’m doing a good job,” Angius said. “If people don’t understand why I’m running again, they won’t vote for me … I understand. I promised not to raise taxes, I’ve promised to do away with outdated regulations … and we’ve systematically changed Mohave County. We went from a county that was controlled by a manager to an administration run by the board of supervisors. I’ve kept all of those promises.”

According to Angius, Mohave County has developed beyond her expectations since she first joined the county’s governing board.

“The way the county’s opened up to economic development has been unprecedented,” Angius said. “Industries come to us and say they’ve never seen a more open and helpful community. I think we’re going to get a lot of new businesses in the next few years. I think we have a very good administration.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

How Supervisor Angius would balance the budget
Challengers plentiful as filing period ends
Detox center may be on horizon for Mohave County
Mohave County Supervisor Joy Brotherton dies
Supervisor Angius wants Mohave County to join national opioid litigation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News