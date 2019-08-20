Horoscopes | August 21, 2019

Birthdays: Hayden Panettiere, 30; Usain Bolt, 33; Carrie-Anne Moss, 52; Kim Cattrall, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Having the confidence to move forward will depend on how prepared you are. Know what you are up against, and you’ll figure out how to conquer your fears.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Settle into something you enjoy doing to ease your stress. Distance yourself from people who bring out the worst in you; focus more on those who share your likes and dislikes.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your heart, your head and your experiences when dealing with partnerships and persuasive people. Showing confidence and consistency will ward off meddlers.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Nurturing and helping others will encourage you to make some personal changes as a result of the experience. A little discipline, exercise and a healthy diet will lead to a positive outlook and plenty of compliments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let someone’s persuasive story prompt you to get involved in a risky venture or let down your guard and indulge in something you probably shouldn’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your heart lead the way. Change begins within, and the desire to strive for a better life will bring you the satisfaction and happiness you deserve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t be bothered by anyone who puts you down or criticizes you for what you do. Do what feels right spiritually.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think twice before you decide to make a change that will alter a significant relationship, position or your reputation. Look for alternative ways to proceed that will have a minimal effect on loved ones.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spring for something that will make you feel optimistic moving forward. Gather the information that will help you excel or let someone you love know what your intentions are.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A journey that moves you spiritually, emotionally or intellectually should be taken. Find out why someone or something is important to you.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Walk away from inconsistent or unpredictable situations. Use intelligence to help you make wise decisions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change in the way you earn or handle your money is encouraged. Reconnect with someone you have worked with in the past, and you’ll be given a lead on a position that is made to fit your qualifications.