KUSD starts to see balance in schools that were overcrowded in the 2018-2019 school year

KINGMAN – It’s been a few weeks into the new school year and some students in the Kingman Unified School District are in new schools as a result of enrollment changes that occurred early in the year.

The school board changed enrollment zones that affected White Cliffs Middle School, Desert Willow Elementary School, Lee Williams High School and the special education program at Hualapai Elementary School.

The change was made to help with overcrowding that was occurring at some of its schools.

Ten days into the school year district administrators have taken count of how many students have filled seats in the classroom, and they have noticed enrollment has grown over the past three years.

Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent, said district enrollment has steadily increased since the 2017-2018 school year and is up 265 students.

Overall some schools have increased or decreased in students due to the enrollment rezoning where students living in Old Butler between Castle Rock Road, Highway 66, Northern Avenue and Hearne Avenue would move from Desert Willow Elementary to Cerbat Elementary.

The warm body count -- the number of physical students in the classroom – for Cerbat has gone up to 41 students and Desert Willow has gone down 48 students.

“When we rezoned our estimate, if I were to go back and look, was around 50 so that balance brought Desert Willow, whose capacity is at 450 back into the 450 range,” Dorner said.

Last year Desert Willow had about 511 students enrolled.

Students living in areas that correspond to WCMS and KMS were changed to match the new enrollment zones for LWHS and KHS. Students living in Wikieup, Vista Bella and Hackberry were affected.

“LWHS that is going to take some time. We drew from KHS for several years and then LWHS outgrew the expectation so now we are going to scale back and balance back to KHS a little,” Dorner said.

LWHS has gone down 51 students and KHS has gone up 40 students. KHS also has five available classrooms, whereas LWHS has none.

WCMS went down 39 students to bring its enrollment to 707 students and KMS went up 58 students.

“The same thing we are doing with the two high schools we are doing to the two middle schools and it’s starting to work,” Dorner said.

Although Manzanita Elementary School didn’t have any rezoning, it’s up 38 students, specifically in its kindergarten classes.

Dorner said they had to move a first-grade teacher into kindergarten to reduce the number of students to a reasonable rate, which is still above the district ratio and first grade is down a teacher with its class sizes a little large.

“I would say that Manzanita at this point is above capacity and experiencing the greatest class size,” she said.

Black Mountain School and Hualapai Elementary School went down 10 students each. Hualapai had a special education program moved, which is why the enrollment number dropped. La Senita went up 33 students.

“Our community is growing. That’s why we are looking at the long-term solution of having La Senita a full 700 capacity elementary and having the preschool and school-within-a-school down at Palo Christi,” Dorner said. “We didn’t want to do too many major rezones now if the bond were to pass and we would have to do major rezones then.”