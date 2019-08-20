OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 21
Lions Club hosts Cindy Vawter, founder of Africa school and health care center

Cindy Vawter, founder of the Lake Eyasi Girls School and Health Care Center in Tanzania, Africa, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will host Cindy Vawter, founder of the Lake Eyasi Girls School and Health Care Center, at its meeting at noon Thursday, Aug. 22 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

The Lake Eyasi Girls School and Health Care Center is located in Tanzania, Africa.

“She is an example who saw a need and she went forward to help get that need met,” the club wrote in a press release.

Vawter will speak about the history of the school and health care center, in addition to what the future holds for the young ladies who participate.

There is no fee for admission and no reservations are required. Questions can be directed to Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510, Roger Peterson at 602-330-9775 or via email at mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by the Kingman Mohave Lions Club

News