Mohave County Fair tickets can now be purchased online
KINGMAN – Mohave County Fair admission tickets can now be purchased online, a move that Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods believes will increase the turnout for September’s event.
Woods said purchasing tickets online is easy, convenient and cuts back on wait time for entry into the fair come September.
“Convenience for the customer, plain and simple,” Woods said of why the fairgrounds is offering online ticket purchases for the first time. “You can print out tickets, come straight to the admission gates and not wait in line. It cuts the waiting down; it just makes it easier.”
He also thinks, and hopes, that having access to tickets online will increase attendance at the fair. With the addition of a convenient method of purchasing tickets, Woods said more people from Lake Havasu and Bullhead cities could choose to come to Kingman this year.
“It’ll make it easier, I think it will,” Woods said of increasing attendance. “That’s one of my hopes; one of the things we’re really shooting for.”
To purchase a ticket, go to https://mcfafairgrounds.org, scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Buy Tickets.” From there, ticket purchasers can use a credit card to buy their tickets, which range from $5 for children ages 5-12; $7 for seniors, veterans and first responders; and $10 for general admission. Those prices are the same as last year.
Those who purchase tickets online will be charged an extra fee of around $2 due to the costs associated with processing credit cards.
“That’s just the cost of sliding the card,” Woods said.
The Mohave County Fair is slated for Sept. 12 – 15 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Tickets can also be purchased at the fairgrounds.
