Nestlé Purina donates dog and cat food to sanctuary; helps fill the bellies of local dogs and cats

MOHAVE COUNTY – Officials at Flagstaff’s Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company made a donation of pet-food products to a local no-kill domestic animal rescue and sanctuary in Mohave County.

Eleven pallets totaling more than 10,000 pounds of dog and adult cat and kitten food, in addition to pet treats, were provided last Wednesday to For the Luv Of Paws, located in Golden Valley.

Independent long-haul truckers Tracy Langley and Shane Isbell, who are devoted supporters of For the Luv Of Paws, donated their time, cost of fuel and their semitruck to drive to Flagstaff to pick up the pet food donation and to deliver the load to Golden Valley.

During 2018, Purina donated more than 748,000 pounds of pet food with a value of over $477,000 to more than 50 organizations in Northern Arizona and the larger region.

“At Purina we’re pet owners ourselves, so we understand how much pets bring to our lives,” said Larry Holmes, plant manager at the Flagstaff facility. “For adoptable pets, eating a high-quality nutritious diet is one of the first steps toward finding a forever home, and we’re honored to be able to provide this donation to For the Luv of Paws to help the pets in their care look and feel their best.”

“I am extremely pleased that Nestlé Purina decided to make a donation to our no-kill domestic animal rescue and sanctuary,” said For the Luv of Paws Founder Cherie Dalynn. According to Dalynn, the preverbal cupboards at the rescue and sanctuary were pretty much bare of pet food supplies and she estimated they only had enough food to feed the “residents” for another 30 days.

“If it were not for the Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company donation,” Dalynn said, “I didn’t know where I was going to get enough food to feed the animals at the facility.” Dalynn estimated that the 10,000 pounds of product she received from Nestlé Purina will feed the dogs and adult cats for about two months and kittens for more than a year at her facility.

Sanctuaries and rescues interested in receiving pet food products and/or information from Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company can visit www.purina.com and those interested in volunteering at For the Luv Of Paws in Golden Valley, adopting a four-legged family member or making a donation can do so by visiting www.fortheluvofpaws.org or calling Dalynn at (928) 897-7304.

For the Luv Of Paws in Golden Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France (April 1844 – October 1924), a French poet, journalist, and novelist who won the 1921 Nobel Prize in Literature.