OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Nestlé Purina donates dog and cat food to sanctuary; helps fill the bellies of local dogs and cats

Kingman Police Department Officer Bill Fancher and his K9 partner Sevende stand by their patrol unit with the treats and dental-chew bones donated by For the Luv Of Paws, the no-kill animal sanctuary and shelter in Golden Valley. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Kingman Police Department Officer Bill Fancher and his K9 partner Sevende stand by their patrol unit with the treats and dental-chew bones donated by For the Luv Of Paws, the no-kill animal sanctuary and shelter in Golden Valley. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – Officials at Flagstaff’s Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company made a donation of pet-food products to a local no-kill domestic animal rescue and sanctuary in Mohave County.

Eleven pallets totaling more than 10,000 pounds of dog and adult cat and kitten food, in addition to pet treats, were provided last Wednesday to For the Luv Of Paws, located in Golden Valley.

Independent long-haul truckers Tracy Langley and Shane Isbell, who are devoted supporters of For the Luv Of Paws, donated their time, cost of fuel and their semitruck to drive to Flagstaff to pick up the pet food donation and to deliver the load to Golden Valley.

During 2018, Purina donated more than 748,000 pounds of pet food with a value of over $477,000 to more than 50 organizations in Northern Arizona and the larger region.

“At Purina we’re pet owners ourselves, so we understand how much pets bring to our lives,” said Larry Holmes, plant manager at the Flagstaff facility. “For adoptable pets, eating a high-quality nutritious diet is one of the first steps toward finding a forever home, and we’re honored to be able to provide this donation to For the Luv of Paws to help the pets in their care look and feel their best.”

“I am extremely pleased that Nestlé Purina decided to make a donation to our no-kill domestic animal rescue and sanctuary,” said For the Luv of Paws Founder Cherie Dalynn. According to Dalynn, the preverbal cupboards at the rescue and sanctuary were pretty much bare of pet food supplies and she estimated they only had enough food to feed the “residents” for another 30 days.

“If it were not for the Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company donation,” Dalynn said, “I didn’t know where I was going to get enough food to feed the animals at the facility.” Dalynn estimated that the 10,000 pounds of product she received from Nestlé Purina will feed the dogs and adult cats for about two months and kittens for more than a year at her facility.

Sanctuaries and rescues interested in receiving pet food products and/or information from Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company can visit www.purina.com and those interested in volunteering at For the Luv Of Paws in Golden Valley, adopting a four-legged family member or making a donation can do so by visiting www.fortheluvofpaws.org or calling Dalynn at (928) 897-7304.

For the Luv Of Paws in Golden Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France (April 1844 – October 1924), a French poet, journalist, and novelist who won the 1921 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Surprise decision made by Purina to donate dog and cat food to local sanctuary
Animal rescue benefits from annual donation drive
Kingman Photo: Open House For The Luv Of Paws
Luv of Paws seeks donations for pet food
For The Luv Of Paws donation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News