Nighttime bike ride foiled by active arrest warrants

KINGMAN – Jessica Dawn Geesey, 23 of Kingman, was riding her bike which reportedly had no working lights along Bank Street Saturday, Aug. 17 when she was stopped by law enforcement.

A traffic stop was conducted at about 10:50 p.m. after law enforcement noticed a female subject riding a bike north on Bank Street without working lights and against traffic.



The subject was identified as Geesey, and a records check revealed she had four active arrest warrants. A pat search revealed about 0.3 grams of heroin in Geesey’s pants pocket.

Jessica Dawn Geesey was arrested for felony narcotic drug possession and the warrants. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office