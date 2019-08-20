OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Ernest Eugene Galbraith

Ernest Eugene Galbraith

Ernest Eugene Galbraith

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 5:14 p.m.

Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ernest (Ernie) Eugene Galbraith, 78, of Kellogg, Idaho, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 17, 2019. Ernie was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Pleasanton, Kansas; the son of John and Effie (Jenkins) Galbraith.

Ernie grew up and attended school in Kansas and later in Henderson, Nevada. Following school, Ernie enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his service in the Navy he continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1974.

Ernie met and married his first wife, Anne Thompson, with whom he had two children: Deann and Aaron. He then married Josephine Behm in Kellogg, Idaho, in 1968; they had three children: Melissa, Jacob, and Marcia.

Following his service in the Navy, Ernie worked at the Nevada Test Site as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He then worked as an underground miner from 1967 to 2000, working for various mines in the Silver Valley of North Idaho, in Nevada, and in Arizona. Ernie last worked for the Mohave County Road Crew based in Kingman, Arizona.

Ernie loved the Lord and was a proud member of the Family Worship Center of Kingman, Arizona, as well as the Silver Valley Worship Center of Smelterville, Idaho.

Ernie loved the outdoors and his very favorite hobby was fishing but he also enjoyed hunting for deer, elk and the occasional bear. His most valued pastime was spending time with his family and friends.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Josephine Galbraith; his daughter Deann (Douglas) Anderson of Las Vegas, Nevada; his son Aaron Shinost of Thermopolis, Wyoming; his daughter Melissa (James) Driskell of Pinehurst, Idaho; his son Jacob (Jennifer) Galbraith of Vancouver, Washington; his daughter Marcia McGuire of Vancouver, Washington; his brother Joseph Galbraith of Arkansas; his sister Dorothy Morris of Nevada; his sister Gayla Galbraith of Maine; his brother Fred Galbraith of Idaho; his brother Mike Galbraith of Alaska; his sister Judy Thompson-Galbraith of California; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ernie was preceded in death by both parents, John and Effie, as well as his granddaughter, Joy Marie.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Trout Unlimited.

Please share your memories and sign Ernest’s guestbook at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY of KELLOGG, IDAHO, is entrusted with services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Carroll Perry Aust
Obituary | Ernest Jr. Williams
Obituary: Ernest Marshall Fancher
Obituary: Ernest Marshall Fancher
Obituary | George Roque Tapia Jr.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News