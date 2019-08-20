OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Mike Mahoney

Mike Mahoney

Mike Mahoney

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 5:15 p.m.

Mike Mahoney passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Mike was born March 26, 1958 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts and spent most of his childhood in Oxford, Massachusetts. Most of his adult life, he was construction supervisor in the North East U.S., fishing for lobster and clambakes in his spare time. In 2011 he moved to Arizona and soon after began working as Superintendent for T.R. Orr Company. Mike was a free sprit who loved exploring the desert, prospecting for gold, rebuilding motorcycle engines and shooting his home made bullets.

He is survived by his wife; Cathlene Mahoney, parents; Patrick and Marilyn Mahoney, brother; Jim Mahoney, sister; Cheryl Hansen, daughter; Kristy Morin, step children; Josh Moses and Elliot Moses and grandchildren; Abby, Sarah and Patrick Morin. Mike will forever be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the St. Johns Methodist Church Social Hall, 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman, AZ

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Patrick L. Pruitt
Obituary | John Mahoney Landry
Obituary | Chris Pike
Obituary Notice | Jack Eugene Darling
Obituary | Albert George Dennis

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News