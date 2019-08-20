Obituary | Mike Mahoney

Mike Mahoney passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Mike was born March 26, 1958 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts and spent most of his childhood in Oxford, Massachusetts. Most of his adult life, he was construction supervisor in the North East U.S., fishing for lobster and clambakes in his spare time. In 2011 he moved to Arizona and soon after began working as Superintendent for T.R. Orr Company. Mike was a free sprit who loved exploring the desert, prospecting for gold, rebuilding motorcycle engines and shooting his home made bullets.

He is survived by his wife; Cathlene Mahoney, parents; Patrick and Marilyn Mahoney, brother; Jim Mahoney, sister; Cheryl Hansen, daughter; Kristy Morin, step children; Josh Moses and Elliot Moses and grandchildren; Abby, Sarah and Patrick Morin. Mike will forever be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the St. Johns Methodist Church Social Hall, 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman, AZ