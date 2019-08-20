OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Police: Robbery suspect in Laughlin first tried Golden Nugget

Captain Nicole Splinter of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provides preliminary information on an attempted armed robbery that occurred Monday, Aug. 19 at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. (Photo courtesy of LVMPD)

Captain Nicole Splinter of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provides preliminary information on an attempted armed robbery that occurred Monday, Aug. 19 at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. (Photo courtesy of LVMPD)

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The now-deceased subject who allegedly tried to rob the casino cage at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin Monday, Aug. 19 may have first tested the waters at the Golden Nugget Casino, according to Captain Nicole Splinter of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“Just before 1 (a.m.) this morning (Monday, Aug. 19), a male subject entered the Golden Nugget casino in Laughlin, walked up to the cashier’s cage, put a firearm on the counter and demanded money,” the captain said in providing an initial scene briefing. “The cashier refused, and the subject consequently left.”

That’s when the subject headed to Aquarius and tried again, in the same manner, to have the cashier hand over money. A security officer happened to be in the area while the subject was at Aquarius, which reportedly made the subject nervous as he then walked away. The cashier then told the security officer of the attempted robbery, at which time the security officer radioed his partners in the area.

“Several security officers then followed the subject out to the parking lot,” Splinter explained. “The subject confronted one of the security officers, pointed his firearm at him and fired a round.”

The security officer was not injured by the shot. LVMPD officers then responded to the scene after receiving a call regarding the incident. They arrived to find the subject getting into his vehicle, and proceeded to contain the vehicle in the parking lot.

“For several hours, negotiations continued and multiple efforts were made to peacefully resolve the situation,” she said. “Just after 7 (a.m.) this morning (Monday, Aug. 19), the suspect exited the vehicle with the firearm in hand, raising it toward our officers. Officers fired upon the suspect, he was struck, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Additional information is expected via a media brief complete with additional evidence and body camera video within the next few days.

Information provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius casino robbery pronounced deceased
Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
Man suspected of Bullhead bank heist arrested
Golden Valley man hurt when car plunges five stories from parking garage
Golden Valley man found dead in Jeep in Laughlin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News