OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Possible stolen vehicle located on Highway 95

Meredith Lane Marks (left) and Lance Gregory Noriega (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Meredith Lane Marks (left) and Lance Gregory Noriega (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 12:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – After being alerted to a possible stolen vehicle entering Arizona Saturday, Aug. 17, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Meredith Lane Marks, 22 of Los Angeles, California, and Lance Gregory Noriega, 44 of Bullhead City.

At about 5:15 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle entering into Arizona and began searching for the vehicle.

Deputies observed a gray Chevy Suburban traveling north on Highway 95 in the area of Courtwright Road. A records check revealed it to be the stolen vehicle.

Deputies initiated a high risk traffic stop and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 8500 block of Highway 95. With weapons drawn, deputies ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle without incident.

The driver was identified as Marks, and the passenger as Noriega. Marks was charged with felony theft of means of transportation. Noriega was arrested for felony theft of means of transportation and two active arrest warrants.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Driver claims she purchased vehicle reported stolen, arrested
Mohave 911 | August 27, 2018
Montana man arrested in connection with stolen Kingman vehicle
Mohave 911 | Dec. 24, 2018
Mohave 911 | March 18, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News