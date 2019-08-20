Possible stolen vehicle located on Highway 95

KINGMAN – After being alerted to a possible stolen vehicle entering Arizona Saturday, Aug. 17, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Meredith Lane Marks, 22 of Los Angeles, California, and Lance Gregory Noriega, 44 of Bullhead City.

At about 5:15 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle entering into Arizona and began searching for the vehicle.

Deputies observed a gray Chevy Suburban traveling north on Highway 95 in the area of Courtwright Road. A records check revealed it to be the stolen vehicle.

Deputies initiated a high risk traffic stop and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 8500 block of Highway 95. With weapons drawn, deputies ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle without incident.

The driver was identified as Marks, and the passenger as Noriega. Marks was charged with felony theft of means of transportation. Noriega was arrested for felony theft of means of transportation and two active arrest warrants.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office