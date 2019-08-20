OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

SBDC slates small business seminar on loans

Lisa Card, Small Business Development Center director. (Photo courtesy of SBDC)

Lisa Card, Small Business Development Center director. (Photo courtesy of SBDC)

Originally Published: August 20, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Small Business Development Center of Mohave Community College is hosting a free training session for small businesses.

SBDC Director Lisa Card will be the presenter.

Card will talk about how small businesses can apply for a loan and answer the most common questions about borrowing money for a startup business or existing business.

Attendees will also learn about what is needed to apply for a loan, the loan application process, and how to be ready to apply.

The free seminar is from 9 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at MCC – Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

To register, visit www.azsbdc.net.

Information provided by Small Business Development Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

SBDC hosts free SBA seminars for small business
Mohave Community College hosts franchise seminar
MCC’s Small Business Development Center gives county economy $3.3 million boost
MCC Small Business Development Center, SBA team to assist veteran entrepreneurs
Free webinar teaches small business owners about marketing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News