SBDC slates small business seminar on loans

KINGMAN – The Small Business Development Center of Mohave Community College is hosting a free training session for small businesses.

SBDC Director Lisa Card will be the presenter.

Card will talk about how small businesses can apply for a loan and answer the most common questions about borrowing money for a startup business or existing business.

Attendees will also learn about what is needed to apply for a loan, the loan application process, and how to be ready to apply.

The free seminar is from 9 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at MCC – Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

To register, visit www.azsbdc.net.

Information provided by Small Business Development Center