Wed, Aug. 21
Ducey participates in suicide awareness events

Gov. Doug Ducey (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:17 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday, Aug. 19 participated in two events focused on the importance of bringing awareness to suicide and Arizona’s multi-layered actions to combat and prevent suicide.

Ducey spoke at the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services launch of the Be Connected Roadshow. The Be Connected Program connects Arizona service members, veterans, families and more to information, support and resources, including peer support and behavioral health services.

He then spoke at a Suicide Prevention Goal Council Meeting with the Arizona Department of Health Services. The council meets regularly about the state’s ongoing efforts to combat suicide and save lives.

Last year, Arizona added $10 million in funding to expand behavioral health services offered at schools by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

Information provided by the Governor’s Office

