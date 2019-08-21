OFFERS
Fairgrounds and the county on good terms again

Just weeks before its biggest annual event, The Mohave County Fair, Sept. 12-15, the fairgrounds resolved the issue of an employee’s unauthorized use of the site to the county’s satisfaction. On the photo: The Mohave County Fair 2018 (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Just weeks before its biggest annual event, The Mohave County Fair, Sept. 12-15, the fairgrounds resolved the issue of an employee's unauthorized use of the site to the county's satisfaction. On the photo: The Mohave County Fair 2018 (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Just weeks before its biggest annual event, the Mohave County Fair, Sept. 12-15, fairgrounds officials have resolved the issue of an employee’s unauthorized use of the site to the county’s satisfaction.

A few weeks ago the board and the audience had a chance to see videos illustrating those activities: intense car burnouts and tug-of-war burnouts with two cars connected with chains and pulling against each other in opposite directions.

Tim Woods, the fairground’s general manager, spoke in front of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, apologizing for “personal feelings” previously expressed by some members of the Mohave County Fairground Association and critical of Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3.

“I did apologize to Supervisor Johnson in person but I want to do it publicly,” Woods said. He also asked the board if there are any further questions he could answer.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 inquired if there was any damage done to the property, and Woods said the inspection, which included the Mohave County Risk Management representative, proved none.

County Manager Mike Hendrix confirmed the lack of damage, adding that the employee who broke the rules was terminated on July 20.

The county’s recommendations include a future meeting with the association to assure that appropriate employee safety training is in place.

Any further infractions of the terms of the lease agreement between the association and the county may be subject to the termination of the agreement.

