Fairgrounds and the county on good terms again
KINGMAN – Just weeks before its biggest annual event, the Mohave County Fair, Sept. 12-15, fairgrounds officials have resolved the issue of an employee’s unauthorized use of the site to the county’s satisfaction.
A few weeks ago the board and the audience had a chance to see videos illustrating those activities: intense car burnouts and tug-of-war burnouts with two cars connected with chains and pulling against each other in opposite directions.
Tim Woods, the fairground’s general manager, spoke in front of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, apologizing for “personal feelings” previously expressed by some members of the Mohave County Fairground Association and critical of Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3.
“I did apologize to Supervisor Johnson in person but I want to do it publicly,” Woods said. He also asked the board if there are any further questions he could answer.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 inquired if there was any damage done to the property, and Woods said the inspection, which included the Mohave County Risk Management representative, proved none.
County Manager Mike Hendrix confirmed the lack of damage, adding that the employee who broke the rules was terminated on July 20.
The county’s recommendations include a future meeting with the association to assure that appropriate employee safety training is in place.
Any further infractions of the terms of the lease agreement between the association and the county may be subject to the termination of the agreement.
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Will legal recreational marijuana make local economy smoking hot?
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- I-40: Deadliest highway in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- County gets seed money for Kingman fishing pond
- Defining racism in Mohave County
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: