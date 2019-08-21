OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | August 21, 2019

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Birthdays: James Corden, 41; Kristen Wiig, 46; Ty Burrell, 52; Valerie Harper, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try something new. Speak up and share stories and experiences, and new friendships will develop.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with what you are trying to accomplish. Physical action will make the difference between failure and success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think matters through before you decide to make a change that can alter your lifestyle or domestic routine. A joint venture may be tempting, but if it’s not sound, take a pass.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate, offer your services and make a difference to others. Do what’s in your heart, and positive change will occur.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pause before you share your thoughts. Trust in your instincts and your experience to help you bring your projects to fruition.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Business trips, educational pursuits and networking will lead to exciting opportunities. Do what you do best; show your talents, skills and dedication, and you will command attention as well as leave an unprecedented impression.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking a diplomatic, intelligent approach and making suggestions that are valid and will also benefit someone likely to cause a fuss will make whatever transition you are trying to achieve more inviting. Peace and love conquer force.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make physical changes that will help you improve your game. What you do will have more of an impact on the way others respond to you and the offers you receive than talking about what you plan to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you use information that others reveal. You may be given false data, or someone may set you up to look bad. Listen, observe and wait to see what develops before you let others know where you stand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can move forward. A chance to improve your financial status is within reach if you do the work required to forge ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Walk away from unpredictable situations and people. Be smart, use diplomacy and protect what’s yours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you want to do something, be reasonable, think your plans through and avoid overspending or overdoing. Know your boundaries and your limits.

