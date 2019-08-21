OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 21
Letter | Thanks Grandview Pool lifeguards

Scott and Camille Larson
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.

On behalf of the Desert Willow staff, we would like to extend a warm thank you to the Grandview Pool lifeguards.

They opened up the pool to our highly proficient scoring students on 2019’s MERIT tests for a private swim night.

The kids enjoyed themselves immensely. Thanks again for providing a safe, fun environment for our Diamondbacks!

