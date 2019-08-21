OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mission Bank donates $19,000 worth of school supplies to Kingman schools

Kingman Academy of Learning received school supplies donations from Mission Bank’s “Our Town Cares!” supply drive Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (From left to right) Kari Hill, George and Debbie Catt, Jeff Kulenovic, Susan Chan, Carl Brooks, Darrell Lautaret and Eric Lillis. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Academy of Learning received school supplies donations from Mission Bank’s “Our Town Cares!” supply drive Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (From left to right) Kari Hill, George and Debbie Catt, Jeff Kulenovic, Susan Chan, Carl Brooks, Darrell Lautaret and Eric Lillis. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Due to the community’s effort, Kingman Academy of Learning and Kingman Unified School District will be able to provide less-fortunate students with school supplies.

Dollies full of school supplies were wheeled into district offices Monday as part of Mission Bank’s “Our Town Cares!” school supply drive, where they accept donations throughout the month of July.

Through the generosity of the people and businesses in the community, Mission Bank was able to donate $19,000 in supplies this year. A portion of the monetary donations were used to purchase school uniforms.

Since 2002, Mission Bank has collected $170,000 worth of school supplies which were transferred to local school officials for distribution. This year they collected a record breaking amount of supplies as well as monetary donations, which are used to purchase school supplies.

Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent, is grateful for the collaboration between the community and Mission Bank.

“For 17 years Kingman students have benefited from their generous donation of school supplies,” Dorner said. “I have witnessed firsthand the difference having a new backpack and classroom supplies can make to a student who may not have access otherwise. Our Kingman community is the best.”

Eric Lillis, KAOL executive director in training, said it means so much to the Academy that Mission Bank was able to provide the schools and students with the generous donation.

“For many years, Mission Bank has partnered with our community to provide local schools with much needed supplies,” Lillis said. “What an amazing sense of community this promotes for all of us. Thank you so much to Mission Bank for this donation, and for everything that they do.”

Mission Bank President Darrell Lautaret thanked all the generous people and businesses in the community who came forward to help out.

The bank also thanked Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File, Kingman Regional Medical Center, American Legion AZ Post 14, Canada Mart owner Donna Hamera, Lee and Gail Bruno, Unisource Energy Services, Lee’s Uniforms and Embroidery, Kingman Staples and the Kingman Area School Retirees Association.

photo

Mission Bank staff delivered the many donations collected from the community during Mission Bank’s “Our Town Cares!” school supply drive Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (From left to right) Jeff Kulenovic, Kari Hill, George Catt, Jeri Wolsey, Gretchen Dorner, Darrell Lautaret, Carl Brooks and Debbie Catt (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mission still shows 'Our Town Cares' after 15 years
Annual Mission Bank effort gathers up school supplies for students
Money with a Mission
Organizations: Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Club
Church, bank donate to Cerbat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News