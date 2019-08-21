Mission Bank donates $19,000 worth of school supplies to Kingman schools

KINGMAN – Due to the community’s effort, Kingman Academy of Learning and Kingman Unified School District will be able to provide less-fortunate students with school supplies.

Dollies full of school supplies were wheeled into district offices Monday as part of Mission Bank’s “Our Town Cares!” school supply drive, where they accept donations throughout the month of July.



Through the generosity of the people and businesses in the community, Mission Bank was able to donate $19,000 in supplies this year. A portion of the monetary donations were used to purchase school uniforms.

Since 2002, Mission Bank has collected $170,000 worth of school supplies which were transferred to local school officials for distribution. This year they collected a record breaking amount of supplies as well as monetary donations, which are used to purchase school supplies.

Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent, is grateful for the collaboration between the community and Mission Bank.

“For 17 years Kingman students have benefited from their generous donation of school supplies,” Dorner said. “I have witnessed firsthand the difference having a new backpack and classroom supplies can make to a student who may not have access otherwise. Our Kingman community is the best.”

Eric Lillis, KAOL executive director in training, said it means so much to the Academy that Mission Bank was able to provide the schools and students with the generous donation.

“For many years, Mission Bank has partnered with our community to provide local schools with much needed supplies,” Lillis said. “What an amazing sense of community this promotes for all of us. Thank you so much to Mission Bank for this donation, and for everything that they do.”

Mission Bank President Darrell Lautaret thanked all the generous people and businesses in the community who came forward to help out.

The bank also thanked Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File, Kingman Regional Medical Center, American Legion AZ Post 14, Canada Mart owner Donna Hamera, Lee and Gail Bruno, Unisource Energy Services, Lee’s Uniforms and Embroidery, Kingman Staples and the Kingman Area School Retirees Association.