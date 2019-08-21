Reproductive health care services still available despite new Title X rules

PHOENIX – Changes in rules governing Title X will restrict the extent of information that providers can give to low-income clients, services including education, preventive care, STD testing, contraception and more are still available at clinics in 10 Arizona counties to uninsured or under-insured women, men and teens.

“The challenge for the clients and for funders who provide oversight to the use of those funds is that, for the 35,000 mostly low-income patients in Arizona who rely on the program, their health care may be impacted,” said Arizona Family Health Partnership (AFHP) Chief Executive Officer Brenda “Bré” Thomas. “Many will be forced to travel farther for care, endure longer waits, have access to less information or have no health-care option at all.



“Even so, and even without the participation of Planned Parenthood, which has historically served the largest number of those seeking our services, our clinics and the competent, dedicated, ethical people who work every day to provide the best possible service to our clients, are committed to continuing ensuring access to this health care.”

AFHP’s Title X-funded clinics operate in Maricopa, Pima, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties. Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced its intention to withdraw from Title X, which will impact clinics in metro Phoenix and Flagstaff.

Title X is the only federal program dedicated to providing family planning services for low-income patients. It supports nearly 4,000 service sites nationwide, serving approximately four million people per year.

AFHP is working to comply with the new rules, “although we are still sorting it all out because we have not been given much guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services,” Thomas added.

The rule eliminates Title X’s long-standing requirement that all pregnant patients be offered unbiased and non-coercive pregnancy options including medically based and evidence-informed information about parenting, adoption and abortion. Federal funds cannot be used for abortions.

The rule also limits counseling to physicians or “advanced practice providers,” which is defined to include only those with “at least a graduate level degree” and excludes highly trained providers such as registered nurses, public health nurses, health educations and clinical social workers.

“For many people looking for confidential preventive reproductive health care, they know they can come to a Title X-funded health center and be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Thomas said. “For the majority (two-thirds) of Title X patients who live at or below the federal poverty level, making around $12,000 annually, this program is critical to their health.

“Given the changes to the program, leaving the Title X network with fewer high-quality Title X providers and administrators, it means many patients will have limited options for quality health care in parts of the country, or be asked to pay for care that previously was free or discounted,” she added.

Thomas said that AFHP is exploring the most efficient ways to bring additional health centers into the Title X program to “fill in some of the gaps. However, since we have historically based decisions on a request-for-proposal (RFP) process, it’s generally not something we can do right away. But, we are exploring how to make it work as quickly as possible.”

Thomas said that information about current clinics as well as additional information about Title X can be found at the website, www.arizonafamilyhealth.orgor at www.SEXfyi.org, which provides evidence-based information about available contraception methods.



Information provided by Arizona Family Health Partnership