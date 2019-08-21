OFFERS
Tractor Supply Co. hosts animal adoptions, activities

Tractor Supply Co. is hosting an animal adoption event Saturday, Aug. 24 at 3136 Stockton Hill Road. (Photo courtesy of Tractor Supply Co.)

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Tractor Supply Co. is hosting animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its “Out Here with Animals” celebration, a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and people who care for them.

Animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Kingman community,” said Jerry Contreras, manager of the Kingman Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Kingman store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3136 Stockton Hill Road, the community welcomed to visit the store to support local adoption groups like the Mohave County Animal Shelter with adoptions and 4-H, which will have a dog wash on site.

Community members can also assist with donations of new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and pet accessories like beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls. All donated items will be given to Kingman rescues and shelters.

Contact the store at 928-753-1503 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.

Information provided by Tractor Supply Co.

Contact
