US 93 lane restrictions start Monday

KINGMAN – Motorists taking U.S. 93 north of Kingman should take note of expected delays set to occur the last week in August due to road paving.

North and southbound lane closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Closures will take place within a 4-mile work zone at the Coyote Pass section between mileposts 66 and 70. One travel lane will remain open in each direction, and drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The road restrictions are required as crews will need to remove and replace existing asphalt in an effort to protect and extend the life of the pavement.

“ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane,” the department wrote.



Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation