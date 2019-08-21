OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

US 93 lane restrictions start Monday

North and southbound lane closures on U.S. 93 are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

North and southbound lane closures on U.S. 93 are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Motorists taking U.S. 93 north of Kingman should take note of expected delays set to occur the last week in August due to road paving.

North and southbound lane closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Closures will take place within a 4-mile work zone at the Coyote Pass section between mileposts 66 and 70. One travel lane will remain open in each direction, and drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The road restrictions are required as crews will need to remove and replace existing asphalt in an effort to protect and extend the life of the pavement.

“ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane,” the department wrote.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County has work scheduled for Hualapai Mountain Road
Final phase of repaving project on U.S. 93 begins
Lane, ramp closures at I-40, I-17 junction
Asphalt replacement set for this week
U.S. 93 delays anticipated

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News