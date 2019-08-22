OFFERS
Clear skies, temperatures under 100 this weekend

Clear skies and temperatures under 100 degrees are forecast for the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Clear skies and temperatures under 100 degrees are forecast for the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: August 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area will receive a slight reprieve from the heat this weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures not exceeding 100 degrees forecast from Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Friday will be sunny with a high of around 97 degrees with a south-southeast wind blowing from 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph. Friday’s low is forecast to be around 71 degrees with south-southeast winds of 9 to 13 mph continuing through the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies are in store for Saturday, Aug. 24, too. The temperature will hover around 95 degrees with a southwest wind of 8 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of about 72.

A sunny Sunday will see a high near 97 degrees and a low around 73. No winds are forecast.

The heat will begin to return Monday, Aug. 26, which is forecast to have a high near 99 degrees. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 are both expected to be sunny with high temperatures near 102 and 101 degrees, respectively.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

