OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 23
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Elks Lodge stocks 500 pounds of fish for young anglers

Young anglers and their helpers fish for channel catfish stocked at the Dunton Ranch for the Elks Lodge No. 468 Fishing for Smiles event on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Young anglers and their helpers fish for channel catfish stocked at the Dunton Ranch for the Elks Lodge No. 468 Fishing for Smiles event on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether – For the Miner
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 7:27 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – It was all smiles at the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468’s annual Fishing For Smiles children’s fishing day held Saturday, Aug. 17 at Dunton Ranch located off Fort Rock Ranch Road.

More than 150 children signed up for the Saturday free fishing day and a hoard of enthusiastic parents, relatives, friends and children showed up at the event to show support for the anglers and were treated to a free lunch.

In addition to Saturday’s event, about 100 special-needs children and adults, and their family members, were treated Tuesday, Aug. 20 to a day of fishing and lunch at Dunton Ranch located about 41 miles east of Kingman.

The smiling kids ranging from 2-17 years old, and adults who helped their children, tested their luck and skill on some of the more than 500 pounds of channel catfish, some weighing up to 5 pounds, that had been stocked in the pond at the ranch courtesy of the Elks lodge.

The Elks Lodge partnered with Scott Dunton, who owns the 25,000-acre ranch, the Mohave Sportsman Club, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Sportsman For Wildlife Conservation and various other individuals and businesses to help make the fun-filled day a success for all attendees.

Cost of the fish and the food for the humans did not cost the Elks Lodge anything. The Mohave Sportsman Club was instrumental is getting a $3,600 grant from Arizona Sportsman For Wildlife Conservation that defrayed the cost of the two fishing days.

“If the children didn’t bring their own fishing poles,” said long-time Elks member Bob Kay, “the Arizona Game and Fish Department brought and loaned out adequate supplies and bait so every child could enjoy a day of fishing.

“The Elks Lodge has been involved in the fishing day for the children for more than 20 years,” Kay said. “and the event has gone through various name changes and locations, but for the last 11 years, it has been called Fishing For Smiles.”

The fishing day has been held at the Dunton Ranch for the past five years and owner Scott Dunton donates the location. Both Scott Dunton and his son Scotty Dunton, who is the ranch manager, were all smiles as they watched the kids catch the hungry catfish.

“I think the volunteers did a great job putting on the event and everyone who participated had a great time,” said Elks Lodge officials. “We are certain this will continue to be an annual event for all to enjoy.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fishing event open to first 150 kids to sign up
Dunton Ranch Fort Rock hosted Fishing for Smiles
Photo: Gone Fishing
Elks will be Fishing for Smiles in June
Fishing for Smiles signups are Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News