Gov. Ducey cheers beer for deer program

PHOENIX – It's officially called "Cheers to Arizona Wildlife.''

But a new program to raise money for the state Game and Fish Department might better be labeled, "Drink a Beer, Save a Deer.''

The agency is partnering with a Flagstaff craft brewery to get some money every time someone buys a can of its summer Kolsch style ale, to the tune of a dollar a case.

So far Mother Road Brewing Co. has written out a check for $10,000. But Commissioner Kurt Davis said he hopes that there will be more coming before the run for this year's product is complete. And there are efforts to extend the program into 2020.

What the company is getting is some high-level publicity, complete with a ceremony featuring Gov. Doug Ducey praising the company and photo opportunities of him not just holding up the can – label forward, please – but actually tasting it. He called it "a unique partnership between two things we know and love: amazing Arizona wildlife and craft beer.''

And the governor suggested this could serve as a model for other state departments looking for dollars that they're not getting from the Legislature.

"I challenge all of our agencies and directors to be innovative, to think outside the box,'' he said.

Kurt Davis, one of the commissioners, said that's precisely what's at work here.

He said the agency's $126 million budget is funded entirely from sources outside of state government. About a third of that comes from the fees charged for fishing and hunting licenses and tags, with an equal amount from an excise tax on firearms, ammunition, certain fishing gear and motor boat fuel. The balance includes dollars from Lottery ticket sales and a share of tribal gaming revenues.

"The bottom line is this: Conserving wildlife is an expensive proposition,'' he said. That includes preserving habitat.

"The only other idea would be to just continually raise license fees,'' Davis explained. "And that gets to a point where it would be prohibitive for families to go fishing and hunting and those kinds of things.''

Anyway, he said, there are Arizonans who want to help preserve wildlife but just don't hunt or fish. Davis said this is one way to allow them to contribute financially.

This isn't the agency's first foray into getting money from those who don’t own either hunting rifles or fishing rods.

"We have, for example, what we call a conservation membership package,'' Davis said, starting at $35 a year. That provides a subscription to the department's quarterly email newsletter and a set of wildlife note cards.

And for $100, "they get really a very nice magazine.''