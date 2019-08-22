Horoscopes | August 23, 2019

Birthdays: Jeremy Lin, 31; Kobe Bryant, 41; Scott Caan, 43; Shelley Long, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what you are doing and what you want to be doing with your time. Address your skills, qualifications and what you need to achieve educationally or personally to maneuver yourself into a meaningful position.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can finally put your plans in motion and get positive results. A change in a meaningful relationship looks promising.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities that will enhance your living conditions and help you overcome any adversity you face at home or due to external influences. Clean up personal paperwork that is causing stress or stopping you from doing something you want to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer your assistance to a cause you believe in or someone you love. Working alongside people you have a connection to will make your job easier and bring you closer.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down and figure out what’s important before you make a move. Change only what isn’t working for you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose to take a direction that pleases you instead of doing what others want. It’s time to put yourself first and regain ownership of who you are and what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make changes at home that will keep your costs down. Be open about the way you feel and what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Apply your skills and physically follow through to get things done on time and to your specifications. Planning a gathering with friends or relatives you haven’t seen for some time will spark your imagination.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rely on facts and figures when faced with a discrepancy. Protect against insult, injury and loss when met with discord or opposition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change in your financial standing or with a pending settlement looks promising. Pay close attention to detail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend time rearranging and improving your surroundings. Strive for peace of mind, fair play and overall happiness.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what you want and how best to go about getting your way. Personal change and spiritual growth will bring the highest returns.