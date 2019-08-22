OFFERS
Join the Mohave County Animal Shelter at the Kingman Farmers Market

The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at Saturday’s Kingman Farmers Market as part of the Dog Days of Summer. The Kingman Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at 102 E. Beale St. (Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Animal Shelter)

The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at Saturday’s Kingman Farmers Market as part of the Dog Days of Summer. The Kingman Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at 102 E. Beale St. (Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Animal Shelter)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Would people prefer to spend their Saturday with dogs or shopping for locally grown produce? Luckily, those of the Kingman area don’t have to choose, as the Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at the Kingman Farmers Market with furry friends available for adoption.

The shelter will join in on Saturday’s festivities as part of the Dog Days of Summer. The Kingman Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24 at 102 E. Beale St.

“Come on out because, as always, we’re overcrowded at the shelter,” said volunteer Lynn Kannianen. “Even if they can’t adopt, it’s a great way to socialize with the dogs a little bit out of the shelter environment.”

Each animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with a free veterinarian visit. The current special has dogs more than 30 pounds and older than one year available for adoption for $30. Puppies and smaller dogs less than 30 pounds are $125.

And yes, the shelter will bring a few puppies to the event.

“And people always like puppies,” Kannianen said.

As always, the market will feature local, handmade, home-baked and personally crafted foods, crafts and other products, according to the Kingman Farmers Market Facebook page.

