Katherine Landing hosts free day for National Park Service’s birthday

KINGMAN – Soak up some sun at Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave Marina for National Park Service’s birthday Sunday, Aug. 25.

The National Park Service is turning 103 years old and Katherine Landing is celebrating by making it a free day to beach goers which means free park entry, free one hour beach rentals, free double dive-in movie showing and a burger special at the diner.

Rentals include kayaks, pedal boats and paddle boards. The movie will be “Open Season 2” and attendees will watch a short documentary before the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.



Katherine Landing is located at 2690 E. Katherine Spur Road in Bullhead City.

Information provided by Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave