Fri, Aug. 23
Kingman Middle School band booster hosts fundraiser for new instruments, sheet music

Kingman Band Boosters, Inc. will hold a fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 24 at Panda Express to raise money for new instruments and sheet music for the Kingman Middle School band. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KMS Panda Express Fundraiser form

Download .PDF

KINGMAN – The Kingman Middle School band is putting down the instruments and picking up sponges to wash cars for its fundraiser Saturday.

The Kingman Band Boosters, Inc. is hosting the event at Panda Express for the Bobcat band to get new sheet music and instruments.

The band will have a car wash by donation from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in the restaurant parking lot, 3370 Stockton Hill Road.

While waiting to get the car sparkling clean, people can grab lunch inside and 20% of the proceeds made from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. will go to the band. The fundraiser event flyer must be presented to receive credit. The flyer can be shown as a hard copy or digital image.

Julie Gragg, KMS band director, said the KMS Band Boosters are dedicated to enhancing the school’s band program by volunteering, fundraising and advocating.

The organization recently invested $4,000 to provide a classroom set of Chromebooks to meet technology needs for music education. The boosters have also purchased more than 30 instruments, and paid for various travel and competition expenses.

Contact
