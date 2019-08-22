OFFERS
Nothing cooler than Operation Cool Shade

The four types of trees available are Chilean mesquite, desert willow, rosewood and willow acacia. (MEC Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Electric Cooperative, which serves some areas on the outskirts of Kingman including Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Wikieup, will be accepting member orders for shade trees from Sept. 11-24 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays.

The largest energy consumer throughout a desert summer is the air conditioner. And there really isn’t a close second.

“Air conditioners can run almost continuously when the sun is beating on a house in the summer,” said Steve Bouman, energy management specialist at MEC. “Well-placed shade trees can cut cooling costs by up to 20 percent as trees reach maturity.”

Pick up will be 7 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9. The cost is $9 per tree with a limit of four trees, and includes a free energy-saving LED bulb with each member pre-order purchase. Orders are on a first-come, first-served basis, and are taken in-person only at the MEC Member Services Office at 928 Hancock Road. in Bullhead City. Tree pickup will be at the Justice Complex parking lot on Alona’s Way.

The four types of trees available are Chilean mesquite, desert willow, rosewood and willow acacia. All four types sold out before the deadline in 2018. Before planting, consider the best locations for the trees. The most efficient plan will consider shade on the roof as well as the east, west and south walls. “But,” Bouman warned, “be careful not to plant too close to power lines. The tree, at maturity, should remain at least 15 feet from overhead lines.”

It is important to call Arizona 811 at 800-782-5348 or visit arizona811.com prior to digging. Utility locators will be notified, and the location of underground utility wires and pipes will be marked.

“It’s also important to consider the distance from driveways, patios, sidewalks, and block walls,” Bouman said. “Trees and their roots will grow, so plant effectively and wisely.”

Brochures with information about the program and types of trees are available at the Member Services Office. Additional information about the program can be found at mohaveelectric.com/operation-cool-shade.

