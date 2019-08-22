OFFERS
Rants and Raves | August 23, 2019

Matthew Johnson, 21, of Yucca, has little luck Monday at Mesquite Bay. (Photo by Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Originally Published: August 22, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Children left in cars: Put something important in the back seat so you won‘t forget the child! What can be more important than a child? This is such a lame and ignorant society, shame on you. Glad I’m a short-timer.

Fishing pond for Kingman: Mr. D’Ambro sat in businesses every weekend collecting donations for his pond, which he shared with the kids in Kingman. He has now passed away. Has anyone checked to see if his pond and the grounds are for sale?

Gould, Gillette face public criticism over remarks: First, “some people believe” that Gould’s remarks are homophobic – really? They are flagrantly homophobic! Secondly, where is the clergy of this area? Where is their leadership when every minority is under verbal attack? Their lack of compassion is shameful!

What is racism: This is a good piece. But educate and assimilate don’t work well, when some are determined to use hate and fear of others for their own ambitions and political gain. This nation became great as a result of diversity.

New poll shows health care still important to voters: It’s great that McSally is for the ACA now. She was against it for quite a while. She supported Trump attempting to have the courts throw it out. She was against gun regulation, and now supports some. Flip flop.

A call to arms: Finding homes for Kingman’s homeless veterans: Finding affordable housing, with affordable move-in, is near impossible in Kingman for homeless and low-income individuals as well. If we want a decent community we need to be less greedy, and realtors/property owners need to stop inflating housing costs.

