Storms could return to Kingman in September

KINGMAN – Monsoon season got off to a slow start this year, but according to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance for precipitation and thunderstorms come September.

The monsoon season in the area typically runs from mid-June to early- to mid-September. The season comes with increased thunderstorm activity and moisture, said Kate Guillet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

“We had a cool, wet spring and a lot of times when that happens we’ll have a delay with the beginning of monsoons,” she said.

The majority, around 1.1 inches, of Kingman’s July rainfall total of 1.33 inches came with a single storm July 31. This year’s monsoon season has resulted in about 1.62 inches of rain, which Guillet said is actually more than Kingman usually receives. It’s important to note that the National Weather Service takes its measurements at the Kingman Airport.

And according to Guillet, outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show an equal chance for normal, above normal and below normal precipitation totals in September.

“The next seven days look pretty dry,” she said. “But there is a chance in September that we could see some additional rainfall.”