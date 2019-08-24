Ambulance with patient on board involved in collision

KINGMAN – A collision between a passenger vehicle and an ambulance occurred at about 9:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 on State Route 68 right before the junction with U.S. 93.

The collision took place at milepost 26. The passenger vehicle may have crossed over into the lane of the ambulance, which had a patient on board according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

After hitting the ambulance, the passenger vehicle hit a street sign which caused it to spin to the point that it was facing the opposite direction.

Impairment on the part of the at-fault driver has not been ruled out, reported DPS. That driver was treated and released at the hospital before being booked into jail. Those traveling in the ambulance were also treated and released at the hospital.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety