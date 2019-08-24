Ambulance with patient on board involved in collision
KINGMAN – A collision between a passenger vehicle and an ambulance occurred at about 9:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 on State Route 68 right before the junction with U.S. 93.
The collision took place at milepost 26. The passenger vehicle may have crossed over into the lane of the ambulance, which had a patient on board according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
After hitting the ambulance, the passenger vehicle hit a street sign which caused it to spin to the point that it was facing the opposite direction.
Impairment on the part of the at-fault driver has not been ruled out, reported DPS. That driver was treated and released at the hospital before being booked into jail. Those traveling in the ambulance were also treated and released at the hospital.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- I-40: Deadliest highway in Arizona
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- County gets seed money for Kingman fishing pond
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: