OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Minister’s efforts to comfort sister bring anger, alienation

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have been a minister for 40 years. Throughout most of these years, I have tried to be supportive to my sister. Her oldest child, “Nahla,” has been “difficult” since she was 15. My niece cuts herself, uses drugs and has been in prison and in rehab. When Nahla was incarcerated for 16 months, I wrote to her every other week and touched base with my sister almost daily.

Recently, my sister called me and told me she was livid at me. She said in all these years, I had given her daughter hope, but never her. I was astounded and deeply hurt. She also said she has been pulling away from me since last year for that reason.

Abby, I thought the whole time I WAS giving her hope. How do I go forward in a relationship with my sister? I forgive her. I have asked her for forgiveness. Even though I have reached out, I no longer hear from her. Should I simply let go? I don’t know how to do more than I already have. – Grief-Stricken in Georgia

Dear Grief-Stricken: Your sister is misdirecting the anger, fear and disappointment she should be aiming elsewhere onto you. You have done everything you can for her and for Nahla. You say you asked for forgiveness (although, from where I sit, I don’t think you have slighted her in any way) and have forgiven her. She’s attempting to punish you by giving you the silent treatment. Please don’t blame yourself for it. Enjoy the distance she has created because if there are more problems with Nahla, I have a hunch your sister will be back, baggage intact.

Dear Abby: Please tell me how I can get over the fact that my husband cheated on me. How do I stop feeling hurt and betrayed, and how do I stop feeling that somehow it was my fault?

We went to counseling together, and it has helped. I was able to forgive him, and we are still together. But it hasn’t done away with the emotions that come flooding back when I see something on the subject on TV or in a book.

I try not to hold it over his head, but the feelings just don’t go away. Should I try to talk to him about how I feel or just try to forget? – Really Hurting in Raleigh, N.C.

Dear Really Hurting: You are entitled to your feelings, and you have a right to discuss them with your husband. Because programs you’re seeing on television bring back your feelings of pain and disappointment, rather than torture yourself, change the channel. The same goes for those books.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Family would rather punish than praise recovering addict
Dear Abby: Aunt seeks the right approach to niece in need of guidance
Dear Abby | Woman can’t forget who her boyfriend slept with
Dear Abby | Family is silently horrified by sister’s midlife crisis
Dear Abby: Wife wonders if counseling will help husband mature

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News