Downtown water line replacement starts Monday
KINGMAN – Water lines on Third Street in Kingman from the Beale Street alley to Pine Street will undergo replacement starting Monday, Aug. 26, which means drivers in the downtown will be navigating detours.
The entire project is expected to last two months.
The first closure, from Beale Street through the intersection of Oak Street, starts Monday and is expected to last 14 days.
Freiday Construction, the contractor for the $104,000 project, has been working to notify residents about the work.
No water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.
Up-to-date street closure information is available on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS): https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- I-40: Deadliest highway in Arizona
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- County gets seed money for Kingman fishing pond
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: