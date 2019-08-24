Downtown water line replacement starts Monday

KINGMAN – Water lines on Third Street in Kingman from the Beale Street alley to Pine Street will undergo replacement starting Monday, Aug. 26, which means drivers in the downtown will be navigating detours.

The entire project is expected to last two months.

The first closure, from Beale Street through the intersection of Oak Street, starts Monday and is expected to last 14 days.

Freiday Construction, the contractor for the $104,000 project, has been working to notify residents about the work.

No water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.

Up-to-date street closure information is available on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS): https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman