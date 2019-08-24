OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
Great American Pizza and Subs

Owner Robert Hall, front, and his son Ethan, work in the kitchen at Great American Pizza and Subs in Golden Valley on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/The Daily Miner)

Owner Robert Hall, front, and his son Ethan, work in the kitchen at Great American Pizza and Subs in Golden Valley on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/The Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Most businesses do whatever they can to stay politically neutral. Great American Pizza and Subs in Golden Valley is an exception to that rule.

The pizza is American-style on a thick crust with fresh ingredients. The menu is full of references to American politics of the past (William Jefferson Meathead pizza) and present (#MAGA subs), which some find charming and others find infuriating.

“I LOVE HOW PATRIOTIC THIS PLACE IS!” writes Char L. from San Bernardino, California in a Yelp review. “Being a military brat and my son also in the Air Force makes me proud to be an American, so when u step in here ... all you feel is ‘God Bless America’!”

Others disagree.

“I would not want to go to any retail or food establishment that displays strong political beliefs in either direction,” said a Kingman resident on a condition of anonymity. “It’s not a ‘patriot’ issue, it’s a political affiliation issue.”

In fact, it’s a little of both.

Owner Robert Hall and his family opened Great American Pizza over a year ago, for Memorial Day. The date was not a coincidence.

Hall is extremely patriotic and his politics and religion are expressed through the décor, both inside and outside of the restaurant. The big “God Bless America” sign above the door is only a beginning. Inside, the walls are covered with posters, pictures and memorabilia which praise American military history and veterans, as well as the Second Amendment. If local rule offends you, one of the signs says, here’s the door.

photo

Great American Pizza and Subs, 6775 AZ-68, is well visible in the flat, empty landscape of Golden Valley. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The restaurant became known for its support of the local Republican Party, and at one point had a Trump stand out front, where customers could buy #MAGA hats.

While some locals see the menu and décor as divisive, international tourists who stop by while en route to Route 66 don’t seem to mind. The atmosphere is friendly, and business is brisk.

Hall, 53 and “kind of retired,” said opening Great American Pizza and Subs four days a week is more of a family hobby than a serious business venture.

“The food comes Monday,” Hall explains. “By Wednesday, we put the radio on and start cooking. We start the dough, we do meatballs by hand. All my wife’s recipes.”

His wife Kathleen, tall and quiet, helps a customer as Hall takes a break on a Sunday afternoon to talk to The Daily Miner. His 14-year-old daughter Gabriella, and son Ethan, 28, are busy in the kitchen. They have four sons and three daughters.

When asked if working on Sunday is against his religious beliefs, Hall, a conservative California transplant, said he considers it a service to the community and a pleasurable way to spend time with family members.

“We try to keep it fun,” Hall said. “It’s something to do together as a family. An icing on the cake. But it proved to be a good investment, too.”

photo

(Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GOP picnic in the Hualapais on Saturday
Parents protest Gilbert school's discipline over MAGA wear
Charles S. Grigg
Meghan McCain's eulogy: 'America was always great'
After decade of effort, a pioneer's history is restored

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News