Horoscopes | Aug. 25, 2019

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Birthdays: Blake Lively, 32; Tim Burton, 61; Elvis Costello, 65; Sean Connery, 89.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You need to chill. Refuse to let others make decisions for you or give in to something that isn’t going to fulfill your dreams, hopes and wishes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strive to reach your personal goals. Show someone how much you care, and make decisions that will improve your lifestyle as well as your future emotionally, physically and concerning essential relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions well-hidden, or someone will use your vulnerabilities to his or her advantage. Surround yourself with reliable people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Time spent with friends, relatives or your lover will bring about a positive change to the way you live. Make plans that encourage doing the things you enjoy doing most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t go along with someone’s idea. The more independent you are, the easier it will be to help not only yourself but those you care about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Short trips, socializing and spending time with someone you love will help you make choices that will encourage positive change. A healthier lifestyle will make you look and feel your best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Verify any information you’ve been offered. Dealing with people who are looking for a free ride should be handled with finesse, intelligence and a firm response.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go to the source to find out what you need to do to get your idea or plan up and running. Take action .

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over the facts, ask questions and decipher who is telling you the truth. Refuse to let emotions stifle common sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Improve the way you handle your health with a plan in mind that will allow you to save for something you really want. Don’t be fooled by someone trying to convince you to do something you shouldn’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to suggestions, but don’t bend for someone who has ulterior motives. Consider who benefits from any changes made or money spent before you agree to something that may end up being more costly than helpful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your imagination motivate you to make positive changes at home and to the relationships that are most important to you. A commitment can be made.

