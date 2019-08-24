OFFERS
It’s time to stomp the grapes at the Stetson Winery

The 6th Annual Grape Stomp is slated for noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Stetson Winery. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 24, 2019 7:25 p.m.

photo

Cherelynn Baker of Golden Valley stomps grapes in Valle Vista. The 6th Annual Grape Stomp is slated for noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Stetson Winery. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

KINGMAN – It is time for the 6th Annual Grape Stomp in Valle Vista. Stomping is free of charge and will be held at Stetson Winery on Saturday, Aug. 31 from noon to 6 p.m. The venue will have live music and food will be sold.

For centuries, stomping grapes was the method used to extract juice from the fermented grapes. Grape stomping works because the pressure from human force is gentle enough so the seeds won’t break, creating bitterness. Mechanization of the wine process has largely replaced grape stomping in modern winemaking.

“It is lots of fun. Plan to join us and bring your family and friends,” say Don and Jo Stetson, owners of the winery at 10965 Moonscape Way. The couple started the event as a celebration of the grape harvest in 2013.

Stetson Winery opened in 2012 as a long-time dream of the couple. Nestled in a high-desert valley and surrounded by the Peacock, Long and Music Mountain ranges, the venue serves as a wine tasting room and an event center.

Stetson wines have been master crafted by award-winning vintner Eric Glomski. Each year, the World Championship Grape Stomp is held in Sonoma County, California.

