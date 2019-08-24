OFFERS
Sun, Aug. 25
Rants & Raves | Aug. 25, 2019

President Donald Trump (By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://bit.ly/2vezSHP)

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, mention the headline.

Yucca Fire Chief – Where was the fire board when money disappeared. They are responsible. Need a complete investigation for the last 10 years or so. Grant money, tax money and soliciting from out of the district by telling people they have same benefits as in the district.

Jeffrey Epstein – Don’t believe Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. He had the goods on everyone Big and could have “drained the swamp” all by himself (or made another leniency deal). Now he’s gone and all the world’s most rotten leaders are safe again.

Reproductive health care – Women, if you want no children, don’t have sex or buy inexpensive birth control pills. Planned Parenthood never provided healthcare for women; only death for the unborn. Abortion, then selling dead baby parts was always their cash crop. Auschwitz anyone?

ADA compliance – We should never take these ADA compliances for granted. We are so blessed in this country that we have these laws. I know that in many countries this isn’t mandated making it difficult for the disabled to get around.

Democrats wrong to turn their backs on anti-Trump Republicans – The Dems are going to have be much smarter if they want to take back the U.S. presidency from Wayne La Pierre and the new King of Israel.

Trump and the NRA – Did anyone REALLY think that our president would go against the NRA? Lest we forget his eldest son is an avid TROPHY HUNTER. Who kills endangered animals for fun. Who could even raise such a person?

No first use policy for nuclear weapons – Good letter with very important content! In a world with so many divisions, this NO FIRST USE policy for nuclear weapons is a must! We should ALL be expecting to hear this pledge from our candidates.

Democrats wrong to turn backs on anti-Trump Republicans – YES it is true. We must work together to restore dignity and decency to our nation. There is much healing and repairing to do.

John McCain’s family fights to define his legacy of civility, service – I didn’t always agree with John McCain, but never doubted his love of country. He was a great Patriot, and worked for the greater good. Those who trash his memory are shameless, and not fit to stand in his shadow.

Recreational marijuana? – Great idea. A bunch of jerks that can’t face life driving around stoned on pot. My youngest started that way; went on to bigger and better drugs - now been stoned 35 years; carnage, wrecked lives wherever he lit.

Defining racism in Mohave County – God bless Ms Gillette for speaking truth. The blinded lefties can’t see that our magnificently designed country allows everyone to come here, reach their greatest potential. Changing our free Christian nation to a muslim/non-Christian country will take that all away.

Community View/ National popular vote – I am for using the National Popular Vote to elect our president. One person/one vote. I also believe that a person running for office should have to show all of their business records and all of their tax records. Period.

AZ extends tuition rate for students in US illegally – Did I read this article correctly? Illegal students pay less for tuition than legal students from other U.S. states. Really!!! Why are illegals’ even allowed to enroll? Are the illegals allowed scholarships?

No first use nuclear weapons policy for U.S. – Many learned wrong lessons from the past. The cold war didn’t go hot because both sides controlled escalation. The restraint nuclear weapons has brought has undoubtedly saved millions of lives. It is the best deterrent we could have.

UN Climate Change: Change Rules to Keep From Being Hungry – Not to worry - Barack and Michelle have bought a $15 million home near the Kennedy’s RIGHT ON THE OCEAN. You can bet, the Obama’s KNOW climate change is a hoax, otherwise, they wouldn’t be caught near the waters edge.

Global socialists – Any state that declares itself a “Sanctuary State” should be banned from federal elections. Our “RIGHT” to vote is probably our most important responsibility as citizens and the FACT that the Democrats are stealing elections to force us into a global socialist government is criminal.

Refugees – Why on earth are we abusing the victims at our border rather then finding solutions to the problem? No wall or abuse of all these people will stop the flood of refugees who see no other way to stay alive then to try to get to America.

