Sheriff’s Office warns against online scams

(Federal Trade Commission)

(Federal Trade Commission)

Originally Published: August 24, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received an increase in calls reporting possible online scams.

A woman contacted the sheriff’s office’s communication center on Thursday, Aug. 22, and said she had been contacted on Facebook in regards to a program that would help her get out of credit card debt.

The woman contacted the company that claimed could assist her, Green Grant Funding, via Facebook Messenger. She later learned this was a scam and contacted the authorities. The woman was later contacted by Green Grant Funding and told she needed to purchase gift cards to qualify for the program.

“We understand that these types of situations can seem intriguing,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a press release. “However, if something seems too good to be true, it usually is. If you receive these calls, emails, or messages, we suggest you hang up or discontinue contact immediately and do not give out any personal information.

“If credit card information is exchanged, contact your credit card company immediately and cancel or freeze your card. No legitimate company will ask you to go to the store and purchase gift cards as a form of payment. Protect yourself, your assets, and your identity by not giving any information to these scammers.”

