OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

AZGFD seeks donation to slake animals’ thirst

Elk, deer, bighorn sheep and countless other species have been seen via Arizona Game and Fish Department trail cameras taking drinks at catchments receiving aid from the department. (Adobe Images)

Elk, deer, bighorn sheep and countless other species have been seen via Arizona Game and Fish Department trail cameras taking drinks at catchments receiving aid from the department. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: August 25, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizonans have the chance to donate money to assist the Arizona Game and Fish Department in providing water to countless species through the state, including those near Kingman.

AZGFD has trucked or airlifted more than 1.5 million gallons of water to catchments throughout the state since January 2018, the department wrote in a press release.

“And trail cameras tell the tale of this important work with footage of elk, deer, bighorn sheep and countless other species leaning over for a refreshing drink at one of 3,000 catchments maintained by the department,” the release noted.

Crews conducted emergency water drops at “bone dry” catchments near Kingman the week of Aug. 12.

“Water catchments are used by all wildlife and while badly needed monsoon rains recently returned, storms are often sporadic and large sections of the state do not receive adequate water to sustain local wildlife populations,” said Joseph Currie, AZGFD Habitat Planning program manager in the release “By hauling to water catchments, we’re helping to prevent the localized wildlife die-offs that could happen if water simply wasn’t available.”

However, the costs of performing such a service continue to mount, as AZGFD does not receive state general fund tax dollars. The Water for Wildlife campaign created last year continues this year, and gives people the chance to send donations via smart phone by texting SENDWATER to 41444. Donations can be completed after receiving a link.

Donations can also be made and information found at https://www.azwildlifehero.com/support-us/make-a-donation.

“Funding raised ensures that the department can deliver water to remote regions of the state, which helps mitigate population fluctuations and keep wildlife out of urban areas in their search for water,” the release said. “Because of the donations, the department was able to purchase a trailer and new tires for a water-hauling truck, fuel and help offset costs to airlift water to catchments for bighorn sheep.”

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tag raffle aids Arizona wildlife
60 bighorn sheep relocated to historic habitats
Conservation groups hauling water to save wildlife
A Heap of Sheep
AzGFD to host bighorn sheep viewing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News