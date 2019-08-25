AZGFD seeks donation to slake animals’ thirst

KINGMAN – Arizonans have the chance to donate money to assist the Arizona Game and Fish Department in providing water to countless species through the state, including those near Kingman.

AZGFD has trucked or airlifted more than 1.5 million gallons of water to catchments throughout the state since January 2018, the department wrote in a press release.

“And trail cameras tell the tale of this important work with footage of elk, deer, bighorn sheep and countless other species leaning over for a refreshing drink at one of 3,000 catchments maintained by the department,” the release noted.

Crews conducted emergency water drops at “bone dry” catchments near Kingman the week of Aug. 12.



“Water catchments are used by all wildlife and while badly needed monsoon rains recently returned, storms are often sporadic and large sections of the state do not receive adequate water to sustain local wildlife populations,” said Joseph Currie, AZGFD Habitat Planning program manager in the release “By hauling to water catchments, we’re helping to prevent the localized wildlife die-offs that could happen if water simply wasn’t available.”

However, the costs of performing such a service continue to mount, as AZGFD does not receive state general fund tax dollars. The Water for Wildlife campaign created last year continues this year, and gives people the chance to send donations via smart phone by texting SENDWATER to 41444. Donations can be completed after receiving a link.

Donations can also be made and information found at https://www.azwildlifehero.com/support-us/make-a-donation.

“Funding raised ensures that the department can deliver water to remote regions of the state, which helps mitigate population fluctuations and keep wildlife out of urban areas in their search for water,” the release said. “Because of the donations, the department was able to purchase a trailer and new tires for a water-hauling truck, fuel and help offset costs to airlift water to catchments for bighorn sheep.”

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department