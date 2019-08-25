Horoscopes | Aug. 26, 2019

Birthdays: Keke Palmer, 26; Macaulay Culkin, 39; Chris Pine, 39; Melissa McCarthy, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your own thing. Refuse to let an emotional confrontation lead to a permanent change that you don’t want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits. Share your plans for the future with someone you love.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved in ventures that are within your means and based on tangible facts and figures. Protect against insult or injury.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your emotional energy into something that counts. Keeping the peace, looking for love and taking better care of your mind, body and soul will encourage better relationships with others, as well as enhance your personal life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for solutions that will encourage you to recycle, repair and reuse what you already have. What you save can be put toward something you long for.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get together with people who are heading in the same direction. Share ideas, and plan your next move.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think matters through carefully before making a move or saying something that will back you into a corner. Someone you have gotten along rather well with in the past will offer you sound advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sort out your next move, put your strategy in place and take a passionate plunge into the future. Strive for peace, love and happiness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Cut to the chase, say what’s on your mind and keep moving forward. Trust in what you know and what you are capable of doing.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up whatever project you want to pursue, and get this party started. Turn on the charm, and pull in the best of the best to help you reach your goal.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think your way through each step of any dilemma or decision you have to make. Ask questions, look for opportunities and choose to motivate those around you.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, and avoid exaggeration, indulgence and people who want too much from you. Focus on personal health, relationships and how you can improve your life and the lives of those you care about most.