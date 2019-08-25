Kingman resident Donald Lowder will participate in an Honor Flight to visit Washington, D.C.

Fresh out of his teenage years and pinned down by Chinese forces at the freezing Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, Donald Lowder and his fellow Marines laid eyes for the first time on an engineering marvel that would save the day.

Lowder, 87, has been selected to join an upcoming Honor Flight in October that will take him and a group of veterans to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Lowder’s military story includes chapters from all over the U.S. and abroad.

Lowder, a self-proclaimed “exceptional baseball pitcher,” joined the ROTC program in Illinois when he was 15 years old. It seems as though he was always a little ahead of the curve, as he couldn’t wait until his 18th birthday to join the Marines. Lowder was only 17 when he received his mother’s consent to join the military.

It wasn’t long before he boarded a train at 2:30 a.m. heading to Parris Island, South Carolina and later to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, locations where he learned to be a Marine. Lowder remembers drudging and drilling through the sand pits, feet sliding all the while.

California’s Camp Pendleton was Lowder’s next stop before he and 12 others were sent to Quantico, Virginia.

“I still remember that train ride from California through all the states headed for Quantico,” Lowder said. “All Marines were supposed to be on our good behavior, but the car ahead of us, there was a female drill team on the same train. If you think that there are enough (MPs) to stop a female drill team and 13 Marines in another car from getting together, you’ve got another thing coming.”

Upon arrival in Virginia, he saw to placing “a few bad boys” in the brig, assisted with training at the firing range and collected pay from the U.S. Mint when the railroads were on strike.

“Then we all heard on the radio that the North Koreans had attacked Seoul and were moving south, and the Army was not equipped to do anything to stop them,” Lowder said. “That’s when they were calling up everybody and his brother to see if they could stop them. At the time they had very few officers and enlisted men because they had sent them all to civilian life (after World War II).

After landing at Flying Fish Channel in South Korea, the Marines fought their way to the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. There, in November and December 1950, they engaged in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

“We were pinned down in the reservoir, colder than hell,” Lowder recalled. “I had a radio I had to keep warm, and I finally got a message that they were coming to our rescue.”

That’s when Lowder got his first look at a fighter jet.

“The aircraft carrier Enterprise, the ‘Big E’ as everyone calls it, had something on there that we had never heard of: jets. That was the first time I had seen a jet engine in an aircraft. And then here come the Russian MIGs from the other side. We had never seen jets before.”

Two of the men flying over the hill to his rescue, according to Lowder, were professional baseball player Ted Williams and future astronaut John Glenn. “My two favorite guys,” Lowder said.

“Mostly it was try to stay alive,” Lowder said of his combat experience in Korea.

After the war, Lowder bounced around from one base to another in the states. He even made two jumps into Vietnam some six or seven years before America’s involvement in the conflict began, serving as an adviser.

“We couldn’t actually fight them until six or seven years later,” Lowder said. “The Korea thing was still going on while the Vietnam thing was going on. A lot of people don’t realize that.”

Lowder said he has taken to shuffling his paperwork over and over “a dozen times a day,” in the weeks leading up to his Honor Flight. While he’s been to D.C. before having lived in Quantico, the memorials he will visit in October weren’t there decades ago when he lived in the area.

“The closer it gets to going, I shuffle that paperwork over and over in my hands a dozen times a day, because I know I’m getting old, I’m getting crippled up, I don’t hear too good, I don’t see too good and I really don’t have any family left anymore,” Lowder said. “I’m real excited to go. I promised everybody a lot of pictures.”