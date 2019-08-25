Licenses & Permits | Aug 26, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 16:
Joshua Buie: Golden Valley; demo trailer.
Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 5 ton packaged unit.
Ambient Edge: 202 W. Cedar Ridge Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton Seer A/C and coil.
Discreet Electric Service: 3407 N. Kayenta Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade.
Discreet Electric Service: Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade.
Historic Restoration: 2930 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; as-built car crash wall repair.
Mohave Homes: Golden Valley; new 2020 manufactured home.
Plus Electric Solar: Kingman; 6.5 KW rooftop solar.
Ambient Edge: 2385 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
Jim Baldwin Roofing: 4185 Canelo Road, Golden Valley; 1,080-square-foot reroof with shingles.
Rebath & 5 Day Kitchens: 5658 W. Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; bathroom remodel bathtub to stand-up shower.
Select Electric: 3150 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel upgrade.
Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; electrical service 200 amp.
Redmond Construction: Mohave Valley; 1,392-square-foot manufacture home installation.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 22:
Hanes Drywall: 3519 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
Truelove Plumbing: 132 E. Oak St., Kingman; remodel; $160.
Mohave Shadez: 2122 Club Ave., Kingman; awnings; $137.
Mohave Shadez: 2686 Triangle St., Kingman; awnings; $165.
Mohave Shadez: 3167 Jennifer Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.
Air Control Home Service: 3096 Southern Loop, Kingman; electric; $183.
Cantrell Development: 1977 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,721.
Definite Construction: 4036 Airway Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,392.
Definite Construction: 3551 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,453.
Cantrell Development: 2455 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SFR: $4,702.
Angle Homes: 2332 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,822.
DTL Enterprises: 3102 N. Jerome St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,063.
Angle Homes: 2325 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.
King Bee Construction: 223 Chinook Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,308.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 23:
The Structures Group Southwest: 3875 W. Adams St., Phoenix; construction.
Simpson Norton Corporation: 4144 S. Bullard Ave., Goodyear; landscape materials.
Phoenix Fence Company: 3626 S. 16th St., Phoenix; contractor.
S.I.K Handyman Service: 4792 N. Old Ranch Lane, Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Engineering & Testing Consultants: 417 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott; professional services.
Res Com Property Maintenance: 2325 S. Highway 66, Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Liggett Electrical Services: 3163 W. Patricia Lane, Yuma; contractor.
