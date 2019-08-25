OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Aug 26, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 14 building permits in the week ending Aug. 16. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 25, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 16:

Joshua Buie: Golden Valley; demo trailer.

Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 5 ton packaged unit.

Ambient Edge: 202 W. Cedar Ridge Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton Seer A/C and coil.

Discreet Electric Service: 3407 N. Kayenta Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade.

Discreet Electric Service: Kingman; 200 amp panel upgrade.

Historic Restoration: 2930 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; as-built car crash wall repair.

Mohave Homes: Golden Valley; new 2020 manufactured home.

Plus Electric Solar: Kingman; 6.5 KW rooftop solar.

Ambient Edge: 2385 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 4185 Canelo Road, Golden Valley; 1,080-square-foot reroof with shingles.

Rebath & 5 Day Kitchens: 5658 W. Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; bathroom remodel bathtub to stand-up shower.

Select Electric: 3150 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel upgrade.

Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; electrical service 200 amp.

Redmond Construction: Mohave Valley; 1,392-square-foot manufacture home installation.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 22:

Hanes Drywall: 3519 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 132 E. Oak St., Kingman; remodel; $160.

Mohave Shadez: 2122 Club Ave., Kingman; awnings; $137.

Mohave Shadez: 2686 Triangle St., Kingman; awnings; $165.

Mohave Shadez: 3167 Jennifer Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.

Air Control Home Service: 3096 Southern Loop, Kingman; electric; $183.

Cantrell Development: 1977 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,721.

Definite Construction: 4036 Airway Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,392.

Definite Construction: 3551 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,453.

Cantrell Development: 2455 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SFR: $4,702.

Angle Homes: 2332 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,822.

DTL Enterprises: 3102 N. Jerome St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,063.

Angle Homes: 2325 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

King Bee Construction: 223 Chinook Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,308.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 23:

The Structures Group Southwest: 3875 W. Adams St., Phoenix; construction.

Simpson Norton Corporation: 4144 S. Bullard Ave., Goodyear; landscape materials.

Phoenix Fence Company: 3626 S. 16th St., Phoenix; contractor.

S.I.K Handyman Service: 4792 N. Old Ranch Lane, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Engineering & Testing Consultants: 417 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott; professional services.

Res Com Property Maintenance: 2325 S. Highway 66, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Liggett Electrical Services: 3163 W. Patricia Lane, Yuma; contractor.

