Mon, Aug. 26
More work planned for World War I Monument at courthouse

Phase 2 of the World War I Monument restoration project at Mohave County Superior Court will see repairs made to “Doughboy,” whose hand is breaking apart. (Photo courtesy of Bob Wallace)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 25, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Phase 2 of the World War I Monument restoration project at Mohave County Superior Court will be underway come September.

Bob Wallace, director of the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities, wrote that the second phase is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. During the course of restoring the monument earlier this year, it was discovered that the left wrist of “Doughboy” was broken almost in half.

Repairs could not be made in time for the rededication ceremony which was held at the end of June. So Wallace and his team decided to go back at a later date and address some of the remaining issues.

“Also, the restoration work that was done to remove the accumulated alkali and silica coating on the statues did not leave a consistent, uniform finish,” Wallace wrote.

Peterson Creations will perform the work on the statue’s wrist before completely refinishing the two statues and the monument’s plaque. The work is expected to cost between $1,900 and $2,600. Sufficient funds remain from Phase 1 to complete Phase 2.

Thanks to the efforts and contributions of numerous individuals, organizations and businesses, Phase 1 of the restoration saw $34,000 go to enhanced lighting, landscaping, surveillance, the creation of a bronze replica of the machine gun “Potato Digger” and more.

“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” Wallace told The Daily Miner in June. “It’s brought a lot of people together, old and young. It’s just really nice to see.”

Contact
