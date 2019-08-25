OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NAU tests biomass reduction at Camp Navajo to help speed forest restoration

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng (right) visits Camp Navajo Aug. 9. (Northern Arizona University photo)

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng (right) visits Camp Navajo Aug. 9. (Northern Arizona University photo)

Originally Published: August 25, 2019 7:19 p.m.

CAMP NAVAJO, Ariz. — A pilot project at Camp Navajo has the potential to unlock a critical bottleneck in forest restoration and wildfire prevention efforts across northern Arizona by creating markets for restoration byproducts like wood chips from small-diameter trees.

The pilot project, led by Northern Arizona University, will test the logistics and efficacy of chipping and shipping wood products via railway transportation with the goal of expanding forest product markets domestically and internationally and accelerating forest restoration efforts.

“This collaboration is an opportunity to address forest health issues facing our region and create renewable sources of energy,” said NAU President Rita Cheng. “It is another example of the innovative ways our researchers are working together to solve critical issues facing our region, state and the world.”

The first phase of the project will take place at the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) Camp Navajo Training Center over the course of eight days. It includes chipping 1,300 tons of small-diameter logs extracted from forest restoration projects like the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, which has struggled to find markets for the low-value wood removed from its thinning efforts. The wood chips will then be loaded onto 60 shipping containers bound for South Korea via railway and cargo ships.

A team of researchers from the Ecological Restoration Institute at NAU has worked closely over the past year with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), DEMA, Hyundai Merchant Marine, BNSF Railway and the U.S. Forest Service to launch this pilot project.

“This pilot project allows us to remove a portion of the biomass bottleneck from our forests, and in turn, provide a fuel source to a foreign country,” DFFM Director David Tenney said. “The biomass bottleneck continues to be a roadblock and prevents us from moving forward with other crucial project work. The chip-and-ship pilot program grants a unique opportunity to partner with South Korea, which deems biomass a vital fuel source. If proven successful, we can potentially expand to other markets across the country and abroad.”

South Korea places a higher value on wood chips and other forest products because of their demand in its renewable energy market. The country uses these products to generate electricity and offset the use of coal. As this market has steadily increased in size over the last three years, it represents a significant opportunity to expand wood product exports for Arizona’s forest-based enterprises.

To celebrate the start of the chipping phase, project partners held a special event at Camp Navajo on Aug. 9, giving attendees, including President Cheng, the opportunity to view a project demonstration and ask questions.

Information provided by Northern Arizona University

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Earth Friendly Fuels plans 3-phase ethanal plant, nearly 60 new jobs
Five years after fire, sides differ on salvage logging
Helicopters haul logs for Flagstaff forest thinning project
Helicopters haul logs for Flagstaff forest thinning project
Tree thinning tackles Ponderosa pines to lessen Coconino wildfire danger

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News